Brokerages Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $354.09 Million

Analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to announce sales of $354.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $345.00 million and the highest is $360.30 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $307.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Shares of NYSE:CBOE traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.94. 749,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,377. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

