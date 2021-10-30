Brokerages Expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.12). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.97) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHPT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Eric Sidle sold 60,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,245,002.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,738. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 1,754.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $32,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,733,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,973,509. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

