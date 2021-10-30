Brokerages Expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to Post $0.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to report $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Compass Diversified posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

CODI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $137,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,803.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $28,953.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,842 shares of company stock valued at $493,060. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CODI stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 175,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,988. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.