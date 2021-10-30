Brokerages Expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.09. ExlService posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $275.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.67 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXLS. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

Shares of ExlService stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,884. ExlService has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $128.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.70 and a 200 day moving average of $109.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $2,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,320,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 295,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 3,281.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

