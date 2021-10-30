Brokerages Expect InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for InflaRx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.42). InflaRx reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for InflaRx.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of InflaRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InflaRx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

IFRX stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,953,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,714. InflaRx has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $183.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter valued at $12,812,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at $8,580,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at $3,900,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at $2,340,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in InflaRx by 367.3% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 699,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

