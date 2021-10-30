Brokerages Expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). NeoPhotonics reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.53 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upgraded NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

NYSE:NPTN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 292,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other NeoPhotonics news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,096.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after acquiring an additional 685,940 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,592,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 40.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,555,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 448,599 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,663,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.