Brokerages Expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ZIX’s earnings. ZIX posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 443,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 28,706 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 709,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 421,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 58,773 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 469.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 72,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.47. 277,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,211. The company has a market cap of $482.08 million, a PE ratio of -24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. ZIX has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

