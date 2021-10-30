Brokerages Set Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Target Price at $3.58

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

SAN stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.0563 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.