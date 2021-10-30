Brokerages Set Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target at $30.00

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.61. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $760,346,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $476,734,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $298,280,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

