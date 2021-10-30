Brokerages Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Target Price at $200.50

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $199.67 on Wednesday. Diageo has a 12-month low of $129.16 and a 12-month high of $202.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $116.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

