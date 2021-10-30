Brokerages Set East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT at $88.50

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.27.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.48. 642,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,728. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.67. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

