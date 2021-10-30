Brokerages Set Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Price Target at $51.50

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.
A number of research firms have weighed in on WTRG. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.
In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,167. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $41.04 and a 12-month high of $51.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $397.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.2682 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.
About Essential Utilities
Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.
