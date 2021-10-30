Brokerages Set G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target at $33.29

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.95. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average is $30.99.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,858,000 after buying an additional 624,402 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,267,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter worth approximately $8,750,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 108.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 404,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 209,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 157.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 166,864 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.