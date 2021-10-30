Brokerages Set SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Price Target at $18.60

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STKL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

SunOpta stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.95. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SunOpta by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

