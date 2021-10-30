Brokerages Set The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) PT at $67.09

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

SO traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $62.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,718,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,396. The Southern has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.02. The company has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,747 shares of company stock worth $5,517,389 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

