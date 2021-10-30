Brokers Issue Forecasts for JetBlue Airways Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for JetBlue Airways in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.22). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

JBLU stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,815,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $483,520,000 after buying an additional 667,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,214,000 after buying an additional 534,092 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.6% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,177,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,430,000 after purchasing an additional 115,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,044,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,874,000 after purchasing an additional 112,815 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

