Brokers Offer Predictions for DHT Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of DHT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.14 million. DHT had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 18.31%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

NYSE DHT opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of -0.24. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. DHT’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 7.8% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,375,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after buying an additional 171,838 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of DHT by 419.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 106,636 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,978,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DHT by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,630,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,974,000 after buying an additional 694,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

