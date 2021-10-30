Brokers Offer Predictions for Sun Life Financial Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sun Life Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SLF. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$74.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$74.14.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$70.53 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$52.18 and a 1 year high of C$71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.11. The stock has a market cap of C$41.31 billion and a PE ratio of 12.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

