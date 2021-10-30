Brokers Set Expectations for FormFactor, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for FormFactor in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.43. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.03.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,454,000 after acquiring an additional 27,584 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 11.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,137,000 after acquiring an additional 718,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in FormFactor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,168,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in FormFactor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,797,000 after buying an additional 67,586 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

