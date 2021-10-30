Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.91.

BIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

BIP traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,331. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.16. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $42.43 and a 52-week high of $60.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 582.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

