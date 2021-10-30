Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.49

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$74.49 and last traded at C$74.45, with a volume of 18233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$73.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIP.UN. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$78.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$68.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.53 billion and a PE ratio of 42.12.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.