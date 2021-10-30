Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $115.00 price objective on the stock.

BC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.93.

Shares of BC opened at $93.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.81.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Brunswick by 60.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

