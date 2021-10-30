BTC Lite Market Cap Tops $23,122.76 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $23,122.76 and $21.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BTC Lite has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. One BTC Lite coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00049140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.69 or 0.00242217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00098500 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

BTC Lite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.