Bunge (NYSE:BG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bunge also updated its FY21 guidance to at least $11.50 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BG. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Shares of NYSE BG traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.10. Bunge has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $93.68.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bunge stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,022 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Bunge worth $90,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

