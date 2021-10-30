Bunge (NYSE:BG) PT Raised to $108.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Get Bunge alerts:

BG opened at $92.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.69. Bunge has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $93.68.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bunge news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Bunge by 32.6% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter worth $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter worth $55,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.