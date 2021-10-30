Bunicorn Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.21 Million (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Bunicorn has a market cap of $5.26 million and $1.21 million worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00069941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00070397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00095498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,739.03 or 1.00374568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.99 or 0.06955101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00023073 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

