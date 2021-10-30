BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Short Interest Update

BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the September 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of BGSWF remained flat at $$3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. BW Offshore has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43.

About BW Offshore

BW Offshore Limited builds, owns, and operates oil and gas floating production, storage, and offloading vessels (FPSOs); and floating, storage, and offloading vessels (FSOs) to the oil and gas industries in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the European Union, and West Africa. It also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services; and lease and operation services of FPSO units.

