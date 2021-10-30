BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Short Interest Update

BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the September 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of BGSWF remained flat at $$3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. BW Offshore has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43.
About BW Offshore
Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for BW Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.