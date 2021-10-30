Bytom Trading Down 15.8% Over Last Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 30th. Bytom has a total market cap of $78.43 million and approximately $11.83 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.22 or 0.00313813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,709,343,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,612,538,169 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

