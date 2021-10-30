CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Tops $57.20 on Top Exchanges

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $129,510.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CACHE Gold coin can now be purchased for $57.20 or 0.00093288 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00047941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.76 or 0.00229581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00013331 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 196.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00096378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CGT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.