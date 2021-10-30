CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$46.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of CAE to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.78.

Shares of CAE opened at C$37.53 on Friday. CAE has a 12 month low of C$22.52 and a 12 month high of C$39.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$752.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$761.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CAE will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

