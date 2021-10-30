California Public Employees Retirement System Has $206,000 Holdings in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,459 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of America First Multifamily Investors worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 6.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,126,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATAX opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $393.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.60.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

