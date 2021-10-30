California Public Employees Retirement System Has $35,000 Holdings in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124,679 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Steel Connect were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Steel Connect by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Steel Connect by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,156 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Steel Connect by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 72,277 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Steel Connect in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Steel Connect by 30,840.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares during the last quarter. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STCN opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $124.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. Steel Connect, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Steel Connect, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of supply chain management and direct marketing services. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain and Direct Marketing. Steel Connect was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

