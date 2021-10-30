California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,963 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSBC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,123,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 244,619 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 205,446 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 693,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 203,391 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 101,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $13.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.42. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 27.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In related news, CEO James Eccher bought 8,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $99,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Adams bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 88,100 shares of company stock worth $1,036,708 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

