California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69,420 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in USD Partners were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in USD Partners by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. 11.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $6.55 on Friday. USD Partners LP has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $181.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. USD Partners had a return on equity of 315.89% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $33.52 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that USD Partners LP will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. USD Partners’s payout ratio is 79.31%.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

