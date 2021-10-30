California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 17,078 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,078 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Miller Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Miller Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Miller Industries by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Miller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Miller Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 89,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLR opened at $36.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.99. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $47.57.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $181.16 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

