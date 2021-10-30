California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 32,796 Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 32,796 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Riverview Bancorp were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 393,174 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 251,978 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,607 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 134,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 45,842 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RVSB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

RVSB opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 10.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.81%.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.