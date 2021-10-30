California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 72,379 Shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 72,379 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Citizens were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Citizens in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Citizens in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Citizens in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Citizens in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 23.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Citizens to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.70 to $8.40 in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Citizens stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $319.62 million, a P/E ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 0.23. Citizens, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%.

Citizens Profile

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

