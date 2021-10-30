California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 205,584 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 6,262.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,584 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Snowflake worth $50,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNOW stock opened at $353.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.10. The company has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.01. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.60.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total value of $57,329,732.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,076,077.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total transaction of $6,829,666.71. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,078 shares in the company, valued at $25,936,329.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,144,671 shares of company stock worth $349,888,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

