California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 958,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,562 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $58,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.21. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

