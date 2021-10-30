California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $49,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,891,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33,343 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 924.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 85,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,714 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

