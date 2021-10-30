California State Teachers Retirement System Has $52.80 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,378,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,860 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $52,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 11.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in The Kroger by 24.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 428,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 85,367 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Kroger by 18.0% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in The Kroger by 1.5% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger by 19.7% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,513,000 after purchasing an additional 167,027 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.59.

Shares of KR stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

In other The Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

