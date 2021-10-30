California State Teachers Retirement System Has $63.47 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,558 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Monster Beverage worth $63,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $85.00 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $75.45 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.47 and a 200-day moving average of $93.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.27.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

