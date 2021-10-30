California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 3,145 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,702 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of SVB Financial Group worth $54,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $717.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $636.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $589.40. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $279.50 and a 52 week high of $759.02.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIVB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price target (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.95.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

