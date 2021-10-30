California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,972 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,972 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Zimmer Biomet worth $59,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.05.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $143.12 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.