Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.88.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $62.59 on Wednesday. Calix has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $63.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average of $46.12.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. Calix’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $6,913,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,515,501 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Calix by 61.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Calix by 18.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Calix by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,089,000 after buying an additional 771,657 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Calix by 26.4% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 46,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

