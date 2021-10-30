Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $8,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 16.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 19.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 61,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 24.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,318 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 23.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPE opened at $51.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $61.49.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPE. MKM Partners raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

