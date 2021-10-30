Calumet Specialty Products Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 12,034 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 727% compared to the average daily volume of 1,455 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter worth $85,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth $83,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth $89,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth $161,000. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

CLMT opened at $11.01 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

