Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stake Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 552.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,139 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $10,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,760,000 after acquiring an additional 20,296 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.56.

NYSE:CPT opened at $163.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.06, a PEG ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $164.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.60.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

