Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Camtek updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $38.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. Camtek has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $46.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camtek stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 1,555.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Camtek worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

