Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Camtek updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $38.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. Camtek has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $46.01.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
