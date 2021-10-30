Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Neo Lithium from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of CVE:NLC opened at C$6.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$884.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.57. The company has a current ratio of 31.24, a quick ratio of 31.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Neo Lithium has a 12 month low of C$0.99 and a 12 month high of C$6.32.

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neo Lithium will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neo Lithium Company Profile

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

